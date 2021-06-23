Lancia Launches New Model, But Don't Get Too Excited
There’s finally light at the end of the tunnel for Lancia. The fabled Italian brand will receive a healthy dose of investments from parent company Stellantis within the next decade and will reportedly launch a replacement for the aging Ypsilon in 2024. But we have even more good news coming from Turin - the brand is already releasing a new product which, together with the electrified Ypsilon, creates “a complete, sustainable solution for urban mobility.”www.motor1.com