Lancia Launches New Model, But Don't Get Too Excited

By Angel Sergeev
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s finally light at the end of the tunnel for Lancia. The fabled Italian brand will receive a healthy dose of investments from parent company Stellantis within the next decade and will reportedly launch a replacement for the aging Ypsilon in 2024. But we have even more good news coming from Turin - the brand is already releasing a new product which, together with the electrified Ypsilon, creates “a complete, sustainable solution for urban mobility.”

