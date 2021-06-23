Lancia Launches New Model, But Don't Get Too Excited

Speeding tickets suck, and even manufacturers want to help you avoid them. Google is also doing its bit to help drivers avoid these fines. The tickets can often be ludicrously expensive, but what brand gets them the most? You'd assume that it would be a brand like BMW or Audi, or perhaps something a little more exotic like Porsche. In 2019, the answer was Subaru. The Japanese brand is no longer at the top of the list, although it still holds a lofty spot. According to Insurify's latest report, it's an Italian brand, namely Alfa Romeo. That's astonishing because Alfa makes far fewer models than most other brands.