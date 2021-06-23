La Velle E. Neal III: Baseball's crackdown on pitchers had to happen

MINNEAPOLIS — Major League Baseball is doing the right thing at the wrong time — but it really had little choice. Beginning on Monday, umpires were given the authority to check pitchers for foreign substances and eject any violators. Teams also may ask for a pitcher to be checked if they feel his pitches are a little too lively. This is in response to the league batting average dwindling to historic lows as pitchers pursued maximum spin rates to throw nastier pitches.