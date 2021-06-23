Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

La Velle E. Neal III: Baseball's crackdown on pitchers had to happen

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — Major League Baseball is doing the right thing at the wrong time — but it really had little choice. Beginning on Monday, umpires were given the authority to check pitchers for foreign substances and eject any violators. Teams also may ask for a pitcher to be checked if they feel his pitches are a little too lively. This is in response to the league batting average dwindling to historic lows as pitchers pursued maximum spin rates to throw nastier pitches.

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Plouffe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Baseball Field#Major League Baseball#Startribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBFanSided

3 most valuable Cubs players to trade away at the deadline

The Chicago Cubs have let the NL Central division lead slip out of their hands of late. After an outstanding May and a strong start to June, the Chicago Cubs find themselves 6.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central standings entering Fourth of July weekend. We...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 former Chicago Cubs who are failing miserably this season

Although the Chicago Cubs brought kept its entire core of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras intact heading into 2021, last season saw a number of familiar faces end their time on the North Side. Of course, following the 2019 campaign, Chicago and manager Joe Maddon parted...
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Chipper Jones Married a Playboy Playmate After Retiring With Millions

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in franchise history, spending his entire 19-year MLB career with the team. Jones was not just a fan favorite. He was one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball, earning the respect of his peers and eventually a place in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Carlos Correa: Leaves after HBP

Correa left Monday's game against the Orioles after being struck by a pitch on his right knee, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Correa lobbied hard to remain in the game and was later spotted walking around in the dugout after being lifted, so it initially looks as though he managed to avoid a significant injury. The Astros have yet to disclose additional details on Correa's injury.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Security breaks up girl fight at Dodgers vs. Cubs game

Security had to break up a massive fight in the bleacher seats during Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. MLB stadiums have begun to welcome fans back at full capacity just in time for the summer, thanks in part to the COVID-19 vaccine. With individuals filling up nearly ever seat to watch their favorite team in person, there are bound to be some scuffles. That was the case on Saturday.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Matt Kemp Not Among Former Dodgers Included On USA Baseball Roster

USA Baseball announced its 24-man roster for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and it includes three players with a connection to the Los Angeles Dodgers. “We are thrilled to announce our twenty-four newest Olympians,” USA Baseball executive director/CEO Paul Seiler said in a statement. “We have been looking forward to this moment since baseball returned to the Olympic Program.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
MLBstlsportspage.com

2021 All-Star Game Roster Announced; Nolan Arenado, Alex Reyes representing Cardinals

The Cardinals will be represented at the All-Star Game by Nolan Arenado and Alex Reyes. Here’s the press release from MLB with all the information:. Pitchers and reserves have been named to the American League and National League All-Star Teams, as announced today by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association. The 2021 AL and NL All-Star rosters were unveiled earlier this evening during the “2021 Google MLB All-Star Selection Show” on ESPN.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Former Cubs star Ben Zobrist alleges wife Julianna had affair with pastor, who defrauded charity

Former Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist is currently embroiled in some ugly divorce proceedings with his wife, Julianna. Zobrist alleges Julianna had an affair with their pastor, Byron Yawn, who also is accused of defrauding Zobrist’s charity. Zobrist is seeking $6 million in damages in a lawsuit filed in Tennessee last week, according to Nick Vlahos of the Peoria Journal Star.
Buford, GAgwinnettprepsports.com

BASEBALL PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Buford's Dylan Lesko

After bursting on the scene by earning second-team all-county honors as a freshman two years ago, Buford pitcher Dylan Lesko skyrocketed to the upper echelon of the Class of 2022 rankings with a strong performance during a surprisingly busy summer travel ball season last year. But it was perhaps the...
MLBchatsports.com

Hitter Attacks Pitcher With Bat And Helmet

A Mexican Baseball League hitter was so livid after he was drilled by a fastball Wednesday ... he straight-up attacked the pitcher with his bat AND helmet -- and the wild scene was all caught on video. It all went down in the Toros de Tijuana game against Rieleros de...

Comments / 0

Community Policy