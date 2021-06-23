Cancel
Music

Beach Boys rescheduled at Meijer Gardens for July 26

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 11 days ago
Frederik Meijer Gardens announced their summer concert series last week and now they're noting a schedule change for the Beach Boys concert later this summer.

The Beach Boys were scheduled to play in August, but the show is now bumped up to July 26.

Live concerts have been a long time coming since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago.

Frederik Meijer Gardens has a full line up scheduled.

You can find more information and the full list by clicking here.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

#The Beach Boys#Meijer#Beach Boys Concert
