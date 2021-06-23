Beach Boys rescheduled at Meijer Gardens for July 26

Frederik Meijer Gardens announced their summer concert series last week and now they're noting a schedule change for the Beach Boys concert later this summer.

The Beach Boys were scheduled to play in August, but the show is now bumped up to July 26.

Live concerts have been a long time coming since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago.

Frederik Meijer Gardens has a full line up scheduled.

