With summer finally here, it's time to start doing all the fun seasonal activities we've been waiting all year to enjoy. From a day at the beach to settling down for a picnic, many of these activities require us to transport food, drinks, and other items from place to place, which can be a tough task if you're not prepared. A great tote bag and a handy cooler are must-have accessories for the summer, and that's where Aldi comes in. Their reusable tote and cooler bags are great for loading up everything you need for warm-weather fun, and they come with cute summer designs that are perfect for all of your favorite activities.