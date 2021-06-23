Cancel
W2W2nite 6/23/21: Comedy Central

By The Bubbleblabber Team
bubbleblabber.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Kathy Griffin, Trixie Mattel & Chelsea Peretti”. Premieres:1030 pm ET/PT, check your local listings. Created by Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla and Daniel Kellison, Crank Yankers makes the prank phone calls you dreamed of as a kid a reality. Yankerville’s puppet citizens (voiced by celebrities and comedians) call real people- whethe.

www.bubbleblabber.com
Primetimer

Showtime's The One and Only Dick Gregory does justice to the groundbreaking comedian

"What stands out most about this revolutionary moment in comedy is what a small role it plays in the overall portrait here," Jason Zinoman says of the Dick Gregory documentary, premiering Sunday. "Gregory, who died in 2017, lived so many lives that he presents a challenge for anyone trying to document them. The director Andre Gaines tries to capture as many as possible, to a fault. By covering so much ground, it doesn’t have room to dig too deep. But along with some very funny footage of a master of his craft, it offers a convincing argument that while Gregory became famous for his comedy, what made him such a riveting cultural figure is what he did after he left it behind. Gaines recruits a talent-rich cast of comics (Wanda Sykes, Dave Chappelle) to describe the performer. Chris Rock is particularly insightful and blunt, comparing Gregory’s relaxed, patient, cigarette-wielding delivery with that of Chappelle." ALSO: The One and Only Dick Gregory offers only a portion of Gregory's life and career, but like all good biographies it may drive the viewer toward further research.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 6/25/21: Nickelodeon ; Disney + ; Apple TV+

In season two of “Central Park,” created, written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park. Molly (Emmy Raver-Lampman) experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole (Tituss Burgess) is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige (Kathryn Hahn) continues to chase down the Mayor’s corruption story, and Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy (Stanley Tucci) inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen (Daveed Diggs) by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie (Josh Gad).
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 6/24/21: Netflix

Brought together by a mysterious song, a grad student and an engineer lead the fight against an unimaginable force that may spell doom for the world. Production for the show is by Bones in partnership with Orange, blending hand-drawn and computer animation styles respectively. Atsushi Takahashi serves as the director with scripts by Toh EnJoe, and music composed by Kan Sawada. Character design is handled by Blue Exorcist manga creator Kazue Kato, with former Studio Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori designing the monsters.
TV & VideosDecider

Netflix Axes 4 Comedy Series Including Kevin James’ ‘The Crew’

Is 'Independence Day' On Netflix? Where To Watch 'Independence Day'. Netflix has decided to cancel four comedies including The Crew and Country Comfort after just one season each, Mr. Iglesias (after Part 3) and Bonding after only two seasons. The announcement came on Friday, just before the holiday weekend. According...
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Blindsides Fans by Canceling 4 Comedies at Once

Netflix has no problem finding successful dramas and limited series, but the streaming giant's ongoing search for its next big sitcom hit will continue. On Friday, Netflix admitted defeat by canceling four sitcoms all at once, including one starring Kevin James and another featuring comedian Gabriel Iglesias. The Crew and Country Comfort are ending after one season, while Mr. Iglesias and Bonding are ending with two seasons, reports Deadline. The move came a few days after the streamer canceled Jamie Foxx's Dad Stop Embarrassing Me.
TV & Videostvismypacifier.com

Wednesday on TV – 6/23/21

Wednesday features 2 season premieres & 3 season finales, so check out tonight’s schedule!. Overnight was the premiere of the feature film Good on Paper on Netflix. After years of putting her career ahead of love, stand-up comic Andrea Singer stumbles upon the perfect guy. On paper, Dennis checks all the boxes, but Andrea’s friend, Margot, is convinced he’s not all he appears to be. It stars Iliza Shlesinger, Ryan Hansen, Margaret Cho, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Matt McGorry, Tyler Cameron, Taylor Hill, Kimia Behpoornia, Rebecca Delgado Smith, & Beth Dover.
Musicforeveraltoona.com

Flashback 6/23/21

It was 49 years ago tonight (June 23rd, 1972) that Smokey Robinson performed his final show with the Miracles. The concert, which later was reissued on CD as part of Smokey Robinson & The Miracles: The LIVE! Collection, took place at Washington D.C.’s outdoor Carter Barron Amphitheatre. Joining the Miracles for their set was the group’s co-founder, and Smokey’s then-wife, Claudette Robinson, who had left the road in the mid-’60s to raise a family.
TV Seriesminnesota93.com

6/23/21 Entertainment News

Amid reports of Mark Harmon eyeing a smaller presence on NCIS‘ 19th season, Gary Cole and Katrina Law are being added as regulars, according to Entertainment Tonight. Cole has been cast as FBI Special Agent Alden Park, and Law, who appeared in two episodes last season as Special Agent Jessica Knight, has been promoted to series regular. Details of Cole’s role haven’t been released, but the network insists he’s not replacing Harmon…
TV SeriesFinger Lakes Times

Conan Shares His Take On "The Last Of Us" - "Good Game Nice Try"

Conan and Sona reveal their unique strategies to defeat zombies in the post-apocalyptic world of "The Last Of Us." Listen to more "Good Game Nice, Try," hosted by Sonja Reid (aka OMGitsfirefoxx) and Aaron Bleyaert @ https://link.chtbl.com/ggnt. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Listen to the Full Podcast...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Megyn Kelly Planning ‘Revenge’ Plot Against Fox News And NBC?

Is Megyn Kelly planning to spill some major media organizations’ dirty secrets? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor. Megyn Kelly Out For ‘Revenge’?. Early last year, the Globe reported “firebrand TV news star” Megyn Kelly was ready to...
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Season Review: The Barbarian and the Troll Season One

Nickelodeon has churned out a ton of animated and live-action content throughout the years. Some are great, some are mediocre, and some are pretty forgettable. Amid this endless sea of cartoons and live-action sitcoms, the network has rarely aired a show that features an all-puppet cast. The last time it did that was back in 2006 when it aired Mr. Meaty for two seasons. That all changed when good old Nick decided to try this format again with The Barbarian and the Troll. Unlike Mr. Meaty, a teen sitcom for older kids, this series is more along the lines of a family-friendly fantasy comedy that combines the Muppets with Lord of the Rings. It’s a recipe that should delight Muppet lovers and fans of the fantasy epic if done correctly.
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

TV News: City, Pretty Joe, Seinfeld

Wunmi Mosaku (“Loki,” “Lovecraft Country”) is set to join HBO’s “We Own This City” six-hour limited series which hails from “The Wire duo David Simon and George Pelecanos. Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles and Jamie Hector also star with filming to kick off imminently. The story chronicles the rise and fall...
TV SeriesPopculture

Bad News for Canceled NBC Show's Hopes for a Revival

Unfortunately, it appears as though Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is done for good. While there was speculation that the show would be picked up by another network or streaming service after NBC's cancellation, that might not come to pass. As for the reason behind why Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist won't be picked up, the renegotiating process would be a bit difficult, per Deadline.
Entertainmenttvinsider.com

4th of July Music and Fireworks on NBC and PBS, Netflix Celebrates ‘We the People,’ Remembering Dick Gregory

Happy birthday, America! As families and friends gather in a way they couldn’t a year ago, a TV tradition continues: All-star concerts and fireworks spectaculars in Washington, D.C. and New York City. If we’d rather be reminded of the nation’s ideals, Netflix’s We the People uses the Schoolhouse Rock approach of animation and music to deliver mini-civics lessons. A new documentary celebrates the life and career of comedian-turned-activist Dick Gregory.
TV SeriesGephardt Daily

William Fichtner replaces Dennis Quaid as Rick Kirkham in ‘Joe Exotic’

July 2 (UPI) — William Fichtner is replacing Dennis Quaid as Rick Kirkham in Peacock’s upcoming scripted limited series, “Joe Exotic.”. Quaid dropped out of the project due to a scheduling conflict. The series, from showrunner Ethan Frankel and Universal Content Productions, is based on Season 2 of the Wondery...
TV & VideosDaily Republic

Around the remote: Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for July 4-10

Chuck Barney, East Bay Times, (TNS) DON’T MISS: Fourth of July celebrations – Last year, the pandemic kept most of us cooped up inside on Independence Day. So we can’t blame you if you don’t want to be anchored to the couch this weekend. Still, television offers some celebratory options and pyrotechnic displays look pretty cool in HD. The highlights include “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” (8 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC), boasting an impressive light show from New York City, along with performances by Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic, Reba McEntire and more. And then there’s “A Capitol Fourth” (8 p.m. Sunday, PBS). Vanessa Williams hosts the special featuring fireworks from Washington, D.C., and performances from around the nation. The talent list includes Cynthia Erivo, Alan Jackson, Gladys Knight, Jennifer Nettles, Micky Guyton and others.