The Orioles are a very bad baseball team. This is not a shocking or controversial statement to anyone reading it. Yet how do they still manage to surprise us even when we know that they are bad? Yesterday’s 10-7 loss to the Blue Jays, where the team squandered a 7-4 lead in the ninth inning, was nearly unbelievable even with low expectations for these jabronis. And still they lost. Check out Alex Church’s recap of the latest disappointment for the not-so-lovely totals.