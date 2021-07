Spain will face Croatia in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 after finishing as runners-up in Group E. Surprisingly, The Red Fury only managed to pick up two points from their opening two games at Euro 2020. However, even though they were under massive pressure to then win their final game in Group E, Luis Enrique’s players produced their best performance at the tournament so far. They managed to score five goals without reply against a below-par Slovakia on Wednesday. They now head into the knockout stage full of confidence. That being said, it remains to be seen whether they can replicate that level of performance.