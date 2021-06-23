Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brantley Gilbert, HARDY & Toby Keith join together for “The Worst Country Song of All Time”

By Staff
KTTS
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrantley Gilbert, HARDY and Toby Keith joined forces on a rowdy, comical new song called “The Worst Country Song Of All Time.”. Gilbert explained the collaboration: “HARDY threw the idea on the table, and he said, ‘Guys, I know this is crazy, but I had a title I put down in my phone: The Worst Country Song Of All Time. We all laughed it off because obviously it was a joke. Then we all were throwing out lines we thought were funny. The next thing you know, we’ve got this song written, and the rest is history in the making. We were listening to the demo after we finished it, and I said to HARDY, ‘Man, if we get a wild hair and decide we’re actually going to cut this, would you be cool with cutting it with me? I’ll never forget, he looked at me and he said, ‘Absolutely.’” Gilbert later added, “As far as Toby goes – it’s freakin’ Toby Keith! He’s written some of the best and put out some of my favorite country songs of all time. So having him on it is kind of like that final seal of approval.”

www.ktts.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Keith
Person
Brantley Gilbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Songs#Hardy Toby Keith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

LISTEN: Toby Keith Drops Brand New Song ‘Happy Birthday America’

Ask any country music fan what the best music for the Fourth of July is, and hands down they’ll tell you, Toby Keith. Known for patriotic hits like “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue,” “American Soldier” and “Beer for my Horses,” the country legend bleeds our country’s colors. However, with the recent release of his brand new song, “Happy Birthday America,” Keith shows a very different side to American pride.
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Toby Keith Keeps It ‘Old School’ in New Song Co-Written by Maren Morris

Toby Keith's new song "Old School" is from a trio of new school songwriters. Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd teamed to write his new single years ago. Brett Tyler is the third writer on the song, and on his Soundcloud page you can find a demo from 2014, with vocals cut by Hurd. The track is set for release at digital streaming providers on Friday (June 25) and will be part of Keith's next studio album this fall. He says he liked the message, but really appreciated the rap-like patter of each verse, as it reminded him of his song "I Wanna Talk About Me."
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1956, Elvis Presley recorded “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Hound Dog” at the RCA Records’ New York studios. When the two songs were released as a double-sided single later that year, they hit #1 and stayed there for 11 weeks. That session also marked the first time that Elvis used the gospel trio the Jordanaires as his backup group.
MusicPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

13 Songs That Make Us Proud to Be American

Celebrate America with these 13 great country songs by hitmakers Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Hank Williams Jr., Waylon Jennings and more. All 13 of the songs listed in the above video (find a playlist below) make us proud to be American. Which is your favorite? Keith and Paisley actually have two songs apiece on this list, and we're pretty sure you'll be able to guess them. Darryl Worley's post September 11 hit, Lee Greenwood's iconic American song and a lesser-known, but still impactful, track from Faith Hill also make this list.
Musiccountryfancast.com

The 15 Richest Country Singers 2021 Edition (Video)

Enjoy watching this ranking of the top 15 Richest Country Singers as of June of 2021. The top 15 Richest Country Singers is an awe inspiring group. Watch the video to see a countdown ranking of the top 15 wealthiest country music singers for 2021 and see more details below.
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Bits And Pieces: Brantley Gilbert, Maddie & Tae & More!

Brantley Gilbert and his wife celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary earlier this week. On Monday (June 28th), he shared a picture on social media of him standing with his wife, Amber Cochran Gilbert, writing, "6 years of marriage and two beautiful babies later…. Happy anniversary @ambercochrangilbert…. I love you." Country...
Orange Beach, ALmulletwrapper.net

Both Lukes, Brantley Gilbert at Wharf in July

The Wharf Amphitheatere in Orange Beach will host four concerts in July, including a double dose of Luke Combs on July 3 & 4. Other shows scheduled in the 10,000 capacity venue include Brantley Gilbert on July 17; Three Doors Down on July 23; Luke Bryan on July 31; Alabama with special guest Martina McBride on Aug. 6; Thomas Rhett on Aug. 13 & 14; Lady A on Aug. 19; Jason Aldean on Aug. 27 & 28; Chris Tomlin w. Kari Jobe on Spet. 2; Chris Stapleton on Sept. 18 and Brooks & Dunn on Oct. 9.
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

How Loretta Lynn's 'The Pill' Shook Up Country Radio

Loretta Lynn, Lorene Allen, Don McHan, and T. D. Bayless had written a little country song called 'The Pill' in 1972, but the song would not be published until 1975. When it was published, it would be cause quite the ruckus in the conservative country music scene and get banned from playing on country radio stations.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

10 Songs to Play at Your 4th of July BBQ

As this holiday weekend approaches, everyone is getting amped up to celebrate Independence Day! Whether you’re planning a barbecue or a poolside party, it’s important to have a fun playlist that all your guests can sing along to. To take some of the pressure off, we’ve curated a list of the top ten songs to put on queue at your party this 4th of July.
MusicCMT

CMT’s 10 Fourth of July Playlist Favorites and Must-Add Songs

Celebrating all things red, white, and blue on America’s birthday is one of country music’s favorite pastimes. 2021 is the United States’ 245th birthday, and given that it’s our first one post-quarantine, it offers quite a lot to celebrate. Outdoor barbecues and fireworks displays will be aplenty. Therefore, for those of you looking to add some favorites from Nashville (and elsewhere) to your playlists, here — from a trio of radio favorites to timeless classics from beloved icons — is a great place to start if looking to compile songs for your festive occasion.
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley Tease Plan for ‘Freedom Was a Highway’

Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley join forces on the new duet “Freedom Was a Highway,” and as the song continues to climb radio charts, they joined a popular podcast to talk it up. Appearing on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country, the country-singing buddies shared the...
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Toby Keith's 'Happy Birthday America' Bemoans Both Democrats and Republicans

A brand-new song by country music superstar Toby Keith titled "Happy Birthday America" likely carries expectations of either unabashed pandering or unapologetic patriotism, depending on your political biases. Yet just as "Okie From Muskogee" didn't necessarily mirror Merle Haggard's core values for decades to come, pro-war lyrics from nearly 20 years ago about the Statue of Liberty shaking her fist (from "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)") don't mean that Keith's songs about truth, justice and the American way will always fit in a partisan box.