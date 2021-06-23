'19 Kids and Counting' Star Josh Duggar's Trial Could Be Delayed Based on New Court Documents

Josh Duggar's defense team has asked for his trial to be postponed until 2022 after he was arrested on charges of possession of inappropriate images of children.

According to new court documents obtained by People, Josh Duggar's trial could be delayed by several months as his lawyers requested more time to analyze evidence.

The former "19 Kids and Counting" star's defense team, led by Justin Gelfand, has filed a request to the Western District of Arkansas Court to delay Duggar's trial from July 6 to February 2022.

In the motion, Gelfand, Duggar's attorney, stated that the computer forensics expert who was hired to review the case evidence needed more time to complete the process.

The motion explained that the independent expert needed to examine each of the devices. It was a time-consuming process as it requires "review at a government facility for the one device" that allegedly contained inappropriate images of children.

In a filed response, the prosecution suggested a continuance of three months to allow the computer forensic expert to review the digital evidence. However, the response noted that postponing the trial until next year would cause unnecessary delay.

The motion also stated that the defense needed time to review the discovery and investigate any leads that the discovery finds. Duggar's team stated that the Government missed valuable evidence.

The motion stated that the Government did not interview certain key witnesses and did not obtain certain sources of possible evidence during the investigation process of the case.

Therefore, the defenses asked for additional time to evaluate the Government's discovery issue and, if needed, to relay any evidence disputes, before the trial, with the court. However, the prosecution stated that the Government timely disclosed all of the evidence.

Duggar, a father to his and Anna Duggar's six children, is currently facing up to 40 years imprisonment and up to $250 000 in fines for two counts relating to the downloading and possession of inappropriate photos of children.

He was first arrested in April 2021 and taken into custody at the Washington County Jail in Arkansas. He was released on bond during his May hearing but is currently living with third-party custodians, pastor Lacount Reber and Maria Reber.

He was granted unlimited contact with his children, Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, and Maryella, under the supervision of his wife. However, he cannot have contact with any other minors, including his nieces and nephews.

Before his arrest, the family had just announced they were expecting their seventh child. A source revealed to People that Anna believes her husband is innocent and is standing by him.