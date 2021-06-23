Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'19 Kids and Counting' Star Josh Duggar's Trial Could Be Delayed Based on New Court Documents

By Laura Beatham
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 11 days ago

Josh Duggar's defense team has asked for his trial to be postponed until 2022 after he was arrested on charges of possession of inappropriate images of children.

According to new court documents obtained by People, Josh Duggar's trial could be delayed by several months as his lawyers requested more time to analyze evidence.

The former "19 Kids and Counting" star's defense team, led by Justin Gelfand, has filed a request to the Western District of Arkansas Court to delay Duggar's trial from July 6 to February 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zUO5_0acqhGMY00

In the motion, Gelfand, Duggar's attorney, stated that the computer forensics expert who was hired to review the case evidence needed more time to complete the process.

The motion explained that the independent expert needed to examine each of the devices. It was a time-consuming process as it requires "review at a government facility for the one device" that allegedly contained inappropriate images of children.

In a filed response, the prosecution suggested a continuance of three months to allow the computer forensic expert to review the digital evidence. However, the response noted that postponing the trial until next year would cause unnecessary delay.

The motion also stated that the defense needed time to review the discovery and investigate any leads that the discovery finds. Duggar's team stated that the Government missed valuable evidence.

Before his arrest, the family had just announced they were expecting their seventh child.

The motion stated that the Government did not interview certain key witnesses and did not obtain certain sources of possible evidence during the investigation process of the case.

Therefore, the defenses asked for additional time to evaluate the Government's discovery issue and, if needed, to relay any evidence disputes, before the trial, with the court. However, the prosecution stated that the Government timely disclosed all of the evidence.

Duggar, a father to his and Anna Duggar's six children, is currently facing up to 40 years imprisonment and up to $250 000 in fines for two counts relating to the downloading and possession of inappropriate photos of children.

He was first arrested in April 2021 and taken into custody at the Washington County Jail in Arkansas. He was released on bond during his May hearing but is currently living with third-party custodians, pastor Lacount Reber and Maria Reber.

He was granted unlimited contact with his children, Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, and Maryella, under the supervision of his wife. However, he cannot have contact with any other minors, including his nieces and nephews.

Before his arrest, the family had just announced they were expecting their seventh child. A source revealed to People that Anna believes her husband is innocent and is standing by him.

Community Policy
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
270K+
Followers
28K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Duggar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#19 Kids And Counting#New Court#Arkansas Court#Instagram A#Michael Marcus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Wait, Is Anna Duggar’s Brother Dating Josh’s Legal Guardians’ Daughter?

It looks like Josh Duggar’s stay with Maria and LaCount Reber has helped someone find love. Josh is currently staying with the Rebers, who are friends of the Duggar family and have decided to be his legal guardians. The eldest Duggar son is living with them while he awaits his trial and possible sentencing in his child sexual abuse content case. Anna Duggar’s brother David Keller has now made a connection with the Rebers’ daughter, Hannah. This relationship is pretty interesting and has already gained a lot of attention.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Anna Duggar Snubs Husband Josh On Father’s Day 2021

Counting On fans looked to Anna Duggar’s social media on Father’s Day 2020 to see if she’d pay tribute to Josh. It, however, looks as if Anna is opting to publicly snub her husband during this holiday. Now, she TLC personality didn’t outright blast her husband and the father of her children. But, she didn’t wish him a Happy Father’s Day of 2021 either.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Josh Duggar To Face Issues As Reber-Duggar Connection Emerges?

Josh Duggar got bail and currently stays with Pastor Reber and his wife. The terms and conditions of his bond seemed quite strict and the Rebers were questioned a lot on their motivation to take him in. Well, fans heard that the pastor’s wife wasn’t too keen on it. However, she was overridden by her husband. Now that news emerged that Anna Duggar’s brother is in a relationship with the Rebers’ daughter, Hannah, might that create legal problems for him?
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Duggars Break Social Media Silence Since Josh’s Arrest – See It All Here

Duggar fans know that Jim Bob and Michelle’s eldest son, Josh, was arrested recently. Since his arrest in April, the family hasn’t been too active on social media. While some of Josh’s siblings do still post on social media, his parents and wife, Anna, have gone silent. So, it came as a bit of a surprise that Jim Bob and Michelle shared a new video on social media on Sunday.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jill Dillard Bonds With Mother-In-Law Amid Duggar Family Drama

The Duggar family has been making headlines quite a bit lately, and it’s not for a good reason. Josh Duggar was arrested for the possession of child sexual abuse material and is awaiting trial in November. Now, TLC has canceled the family’s show, Counting On. To escape from all of the noise, Jill Dillard is soaking up some time with her mother-in-law, Cathy Dillard.