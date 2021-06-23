Troopz Livestreamed Himself Getting Kicked Out Of Wembley During England vs Czech Republic

Follow live coverage and reaction after England beat Czech Republic in the final game of Euro 2020 Group D.Having kicked off Group D by beating World Cup semi-final foes Croatia and then been booed off following the goalless draw with rivals Scotland, Gareth Southgate’s already-qualified side put in a controlled display on Tuesday.Raheem Sterling headed home fan favourite Jack Grealish’s cross to seal a narrow win against the Czechs at Wembley, where England will return next Tuesday for a last-16 tie against France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary.Facing the runners-up in the so-called group of death looks a tough ask but there is a lot to be said for home comforts - plus facing underdogs at the Euros does not always go well, such as Iceland five years ago.Follow the latest reaction and analysis from Wembley: Read More England win to top the group but bigger Euro 2020 tests now awaitWho will England play next at Euro 2020? Possible last-16 opponentsReading The Game With Miguel Delaney: The Independent’s chief football writer launches weekly newsletter