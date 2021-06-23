Cancel
Personal Finance
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

IRS: Families receiving monthly Child Tax Credit payments can now update their direct deposit information

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today upgraded a key online tool to enable families to quickly and easily update their bank account information so they can receive their monthly Child Tax Credit payment. The bank account update feature was added to the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, available only on IRS.gov.
Child tax credit portals explained: How new IRS tools help you get $3,600 per child

Money is coming to millions of households with children in less than three weeks. On July 15, the first advance child tax credit payment gets sent by mail or deposited into bank accounts for qualifying households. Those monthly installments could give you an extra $250 or $300 per dependent. Make sure you're on track to get the right amount with our child tax credit calculator -- and plan ahead so there aren't any unwelcome surprises next tax season.
Child tax credit FAQ: What to know about start dates, opting out, eligibilty, IRS portals

The long-awaited expanded tax relief to US households with children is coming in less than three weeks. To help make the payment process smoother, the IRS has created three online tools so you can check your eligibility, register and unenroll from the monthly payments, which are otherwise automatic for qualifying families. And if you know how much you'll get and when, the faster you can start planning how you'll use your money.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

IRS unveils online tool to help low-income families register for monthly Child Tax Credit payments

WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service today unveiled an online Non-filer Sign-up tool designed to help eligible families who don't normally file tax returns register for the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit payments, scheduled to begin July 15.
IRS Child Tax Credit Non-filer Sign-up Tool - IRS Will Pay Half the Total Credit Amount in Advance Monthly Payments, You Will Claim the Other Half When You File Your 2021 Income Tax Return

Important changes to the Child Tax Credit will help many families get advance payments of the Child Tax Credit starting in the summer of 2021. Use this tool to report your qualifying children born before 2021 if you:. Are not required to file a 2020 tax return, didn’t file one...
Delivery app Rappi partners with Visa to launch credit cards in Brazil

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – SoftBank-backed delivery app Rappi is launching credit cards for its users in Brazil, expanding its financial products portfolio as competition in the payments sector heats up in Latin America. Rappi partnered with payments company Visa Inc to offer the credit cards, marking the two companies’ fourth...
Stimulus Check: How To Apply For $8,000 Stimulus Payment

Currently, there is still a certain section of the population that is still waiting for the $1,400 stimulus check which came after the bill was passed three months back. As far as reports go, there have been talks of yet another round of payments to facilitate the growing economy of the country. Now, some of the money, while available for the latest stimulus payment, doesn’t really come all at once as a check. The money comes in pieces and tax credits– and for those who qualify, they could get $8,000.
Investment grade debt increased 75% in second quarter

(Bloomberg) – A crucial piece of corporate finance is coming back on track after the COVID-19 outbreak, meaning banks will have a relatively quiet time on financing acquisitions as deals accelerate over the course of the year. remainder of 2021. Investment-grade loan volume increased 75% in the second quarter from...
Robinhood Seeks $40B Valuation In IPO As Profits, New Users Soar

Robinhood is seeking a $40 billion valuation in its initial public offering (IPO) following an increase in both profits and users, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Friday (July 2). Revenues more than tripled to $959 million in 2020, up from $278 million in 2019, and this year is following...
Collapsed Florida condo had only $48m in insurance coverage

A court in Miami has noted that the condominium tower that partially collapsed on 24 June – with a confirmed death toll of 18 so far and around 145 still missing – has a total insurance cover of only $48m. Michael Hanzman, a Miami-Dade circuit judge, said during an online...
Second Interim Dividend

Exchange Rate and Irish Dividend Withholding Tax for the Second Interim Dividend in respect of the Year Ended 31 March 2021. 2 July 2021 - Experian plc, the global information services company, announced on 19 May 2021 a second interim dividend of 32.5 US cents per ordinary share payable on 23 July 2021 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 25 June 2021. The Company now announces that the £/$ exchange rate to be used to convert the dividend payment from US dollars to sterling pounds, for those shareholders who did not elect by 25 June 2021 to receive payment in US dollars, will be £1 = $1.37846. Accordingly, the sterling amount of dividend payable on 23 July 2021 to such shareholders will be approximately 23.5770 pence per share.