Exchange Rate and Irish Dividend Withholding Tax for the Second Interim Dividend in respect of the Year Ended 31 March 2021. 2 July 2021 - Experian plc, the global information services company, announced on 19 May 2021 a second interim dividend of 32.5 US cents per ordinary share payable on 23 July 2021 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 25 June 2021. The Company now announces that the £/$ exchange rate to be used to convert the dividend payment from US dollars to sterling pounds, for those shareholders who did not elect by 25 June 2021 to receive payment in US dollars, will be £1 = $1.37846. Accordingly, the sterling amount of dividend payable on 23 July 2021 to such shareholders will be approximately 23.5770 pence per share.