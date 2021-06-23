Atlanta, enjoy the ride with the Hawks!
Atlanta loves basketball. Usually, that love is reserved for the NBA’s biggest stars and teams. As the Atlanta Hawks began this season, they couldn’t hold leads and weren’t disciplined on defense. Invariably, after a 14-20 start, Lloyd Pierce was fired. Atlanta was languishing, 11th in the Eastern Conference, and their performances were inconsistent. Hawks’ general manager Travis Schlenk named Nate McMillan as the interim head coach. However, in this COVID-shorted season, the expectations were low. The talent was there, but in Atlanta, no organization can’t thrive without a star.www.theatlantavoice.com