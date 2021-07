Phoenix Sports Boosters Honor PCSD Senior Athletes

OSWEGO – When Jennifer Waugh walked into auditions, she was hoping to get a part in the comedy, “Dearly Departed.”. She read for a couple of the female roles, had fun and left for home, not knowing whether she had done well or not. Jennifer’s prior experience with the Oswego Players was her part in the ensemble of “Annie Get Your Gun.” So when Director Paul McKinney called her on the phone a few days later, she was really excited.