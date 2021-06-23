'Loki' Episode 3 ending, Lamentis-1, and that TVA variants twist, explained
Who saw this turn coming? Loki Episode 3 could have gone in a number of different directions coming off the climactic ending of last week's episode. It could have been a heist episode or a chase through different moments and places all throughout and time and space. It could have even been a flashback, similar to WandaVision Episode 8, all about the origins of Sophia Di Martino's Loki variant (call her Sylvie).