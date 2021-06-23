Cancel
TV Series

'Loki' Episode 3 ending, Lamentis-1, and that TVA variants twist, explained

By Alex Welch
Inverse
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho saw this turn coming? Loki Episode 3 could have gone in a number of different directions coming off the climactic ending of last week’s episode. It could have been a heist episode or a chase through different moments and places all throughout and time and space. It could have even been a flashback, similar to WandaVision Episode 8, all about the origins of Sophia Di Martino’s Loki variant (call her Sylvie).

www.inverse.com
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Loki Episode 3 Ending Explained: Decoding What Happened to Loki & Sylvie, and TVA’s Big Secret From Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series! (SPOILER ALERT)

In the third episode of Loki, Marvel’s Disney+ series by Kate Herron, we see what has been the most game-changing episode of the saga till now. That is, until the remaining three episodes offer even more groundbreaking revelations. Even though it was styled a ‘quieter’ episode, there were some major disclosures placed in a setting based entirely on an alien planet. Or rather an alien moon called Lamentis-1, that is about to face an apocalyptic event from a collapsing planet. (MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD). Loki Episode 3 Song Dark Moon: From Artiste to Lyrics, Know More About Track Played During End-Credits of Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Episode 3 Makes a Big Reveal About the TVA

The third episode of Marvel Studios' Loki debuted on Disney+ on Wednesday, and the installment definitely left fans with a lot to take in. While the episode veered from a lot of the main storyline of the season — with most of the episode taking place outside of the Time Variance Authority — there still were some meaningful twists and turns across the episode. That was especially the case for one aspect of the TVA itself, which completely changes the way viewers are going to look at the group. Major spoilers for Episode 3 of Loki, "Lamentis", below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SeriesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Loki’ S1E3 “Lamentis” zeroes in on heart and identity as the world ends

Loki has been an exciting new series for Disney+ as it has taken one of the most familiar movie characters and given him a new spin. Episode 1 established Loki’s new predicament as the evil Loki from Avengers got to see how his life ends up while episode 2 set Loki up as a temporary TVA agent. Now in the third episode, the show is taking a whole new turn to focus on Loki going it alone to figure out who this variant of himself is and what she’s up to. This episode continues to revel in Tom Hiddleston’s new and evolving take on the character while the larger MCU continues to be developed.
Comicsepicstream.com

Loki: What is Lamentis 1 and Its Significance in the MCU

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Warning! This article may contain spoilers for Loki. Read at your own risk!. The canon series of Loki veered away from the usual Time Variance Authority office setting into another place and time, the title of Episode 3 itself, Lamentis. This is where Loki accidentally transports himself and Sylvie as they were trying to escape Judge Renslayer. But first, what is this place and its significance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
TV SeriesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘Loki’ Season 1 Episode 3 Online

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. On one hand it’s hard to believe that Marvel’s Disney+ series Loki will be half over at the conclusion of Episode 3. With the big revelations in Episode 2 regarding who was under the hood, there’s a lot more discoveries surely to come.
MoviesDecider

Before Lamentis: ‘Loki’ Episode 3 Embraces the Quiet Romance of Richard Linklater’s Classic Films

Two strangers opening up on a train, walking for hours in the moonlight, and enjoying the sights of a foreign city with a strict time limit haunting them at every turn. Is this one of Richard Linklater’s classic Before films, starting with the iconic indie romance Before Sunrise, or Episode 3 of Disney+’s Loki? The latest installment of Loki threw Marvel fans a real curveball, stranding Loki (Tom Hiddleston) with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) on Lamentis-I, a doomed moon with no way out. The two rival Loki variants fight, bicker, team up, ride a train, walk all night, and meditate on the meaning of love…all before the apocalypse sets in.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Marvel’s Loki Episode 3 Raises Some Questions About the TVA

This article contains spoilers for Loki episode 3. Back in the first episode of Marvel’s Loki, viewers get a helpful expositional rundown about the Time Variance Authority from Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), a friendly cartoon clock. In a ‘50s style orientation video, Miss Minutes described how the Time Keepers created...
TV SeriesInverse

Loki Episode 3 theory: Lady Loki’s TVA plan could seriously backfire

Time is running out for the Time Variance Authority. The first three episodes of Marvel’s Loki series on Disney+ have firmly established the all-encompassing power and might of the TVA, but they’ve also revealed darkness behind some of its lies and exposed the cracks in its armor. Loki Episode 3 takes things a step further, exposing a long-rumored truth about the TVA that could easily lead to its dissolution.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Loki': What It Means That All the TVA Folks Are Variants

(This article contains spoilers for Marvel’s “Loki” through the third episode) If you’re the sort of person, like I am, who likes to look through old Marvel comics to try to figure out what’s going to happen next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you should probably give up on that quest for the remaining three episodes of “Loki.”
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Let's Talk About LOKI Episode 3 - "Lamentis"

Chaos continues to follow Loki in the third episode of the Disney+ series as he teams up with his female variant in an effort to service another looming apocalypse. On their journey, they learn a few new things about each other. In the last episode, the female Loki went ahead...
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Loki Episode 3 Release Date and Time On Disney+ Hotstar, Spoiler Explained!

The most anticipated and fascinating character of Marvel Comics “Loki” is back in the form of web series. This web series is created by Michael Waldron and directed by Kate Herron. The series is streaming on the most popular OTT Platform Disney+ Hotstar. The series is already telecasted its 1st and the 2nd episodes so far and now ready with the release of its 3rd episode. Tom Hiddleston reprises his character of Loki from the series of the film along with other characters of the film series. The series is premiered on Wednesday, 9th June 2021 and it will consist of 6 episodes. In this blog, we are particularly talking about the 3rd episode of “Loki”.
TV SeriesIGN

Marvel’s Loki Episode 4 Could Reveal a Massive Conspiracy in the TVA

Warning: This piece contains spoilers for Marvel’s Loki. Marvel’s Loki episode 3 takes you to a different planet and focuses more on building a working relationship between the two variants and sets up some intriguing possibilities for where the show goes with Loki episode 4. Although this episode has much...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Loki Episode 3 Recap: What Happens in Lamentis Stays in Lamentis

Can you believe it's Wednesday again? That means it's time for another episode of Loki and the series has made sure that we learned more about the mysterious fugitive Variant. In addition to that, Episode 3 confirmed something fans have always suspected about the God of Mischief. WARNING: The following...