Price Correction In The Cards For Paychex Stock?
Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) is slated to release its full year 2021 results on June 25 with an expectation of single-digit revenues and earnings expansion – fairly in line with the management’s guidance. Recently, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 559,000 jobs were added in May 2021 and the unemployment rate fell to 5.8%. Significant job gains occurred in the leisure and hospitality industry with food services and drinking places registering a sizable share. As the economy recovers from the crisis, demand for payroll processing and HR services is expected to rise – highlighting investor optimism for Paychex stock. However, given the high current valuation multiple (P/E), Trefis believes that the stock is likely to observe a correction. We highlight our estimates for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 in an interactive dashboard on Paychex Earnings Preview.www.forbes.com