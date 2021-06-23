Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Price Correction In The Cards For Paychex Stock?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) is slated to release its full year 2021 results on June 25 with an expectation of single-digit revenues and earnings expansion – fairly in line with the management’s guidance. Recently, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 559,000 jobs were added in May 2021 and the unemployment rate fell to 5.8%. Significant job gains occurred in the leisure and hospitality industry with food services and drinking places registering a sizable share. As the economy recovers from the crisis, demand for payroll processing and HR services is expected to rise – highlighting investor optimism for Paychex stock. However, given the high current valuation multiple (P/E), Trefis believes that the stock is likely to observe a correction. We highlight our estimates for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 in an interactive dashboard on Paychex Earnings Preview.

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paychex#Human Capital Management#Europe#Stock#Payx#Pre Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksFXStreet.com

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple evaluates 11% correction

XRP price continued to rally after consolidating around $0.647, the mid-point of the range. If the uptrend continues, Ripple might tag 70.5% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.704 before heading lower. The bearish thesis might face invalidation if the remittance token produces a decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.727. XRP price...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Paychex

Within the last quarter, Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Paychex evaluate the company at an average price target of $98.82 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $89.00.
StocksForbes

Microsoft And Johnson&Johnson Among Top Stocks To Buy This Month

Q.ai uses advanced quantitative techniques and artificial intelligence to generate investment recommendations. Every month, we compile a list of companies that are top of their field according to our AI. These stocks run the gamut from Top Buy to Top Tech to Top Quality Value, but the one thing they all have in common is that they’re rated above average or better by our in-house artificial intelligence algorithms. Whether or not they belong in your portfolio depends on your investment strategy – but there’s a little something here for everyone.
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver posting upside price corrections Thursday

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly up in early U.S. trading Thursday, on some short...
StocksStreet.Com

As Paychex Continues Its Uptrend, We've Raised Our Price Targets

For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money Tuesday evening, Jim Cramer spoke with Marty Mucci, president and CEO of Paychex (PAYX) , the payroll and HR services company celebrating its 50th anniversary this month. Over the past year, Paychex has helped countless companies apply for and secure over...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Bitcoin and Altcoins Price Analysis: Watch Out for Correction Levels!

It looks like longer-term crypto support levels held as expected last week!. Can bulls sustain the rally past these nearby correction zones?. Bitcoin bounced off the $31,000 range support and seems to be setting its sights on the resistance next. Can it reach $39,500 from here?. Technical indicators are suggesting...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Argus

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAYX. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.12.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $115.00

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.
Industryinvezz.com

Palladium price analysis: A correction or end of the rally?

Palladium has weakened from the record highs above $3000 registered in May 2021. Tighter pollution standards are spurring demand for Palladium. Palladium has weakened from the record highs above $3000 registered in May 2021; still, as long the price is above $2500, there is no risk of the positive trend reversal. Palladium is used in the automotive industry, and the recovery of global business activity positively influences this precious metal’s price.
Stocksinvesting.com

Paychex Earnings, Revenue beat in Q4

Investing.com - Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Paychex announced earnings per share of $0.72 on revenue of $1.03B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.6695 on revenue of $966.91M. Paychex shares are up 11% from the beginning...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Paychex: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 18.03% year over year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.67. Revenue of $1,029,000,000 higher by 8.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $980,480,000. Looking Ahead. Paychex hasn't...
Stocksu.today

Chainlink Recovers After June Price Correction. Positives & Negatives

Against the background of the June price correction caused by many fundamental factors, the altcoin market declined, while Chainlink network activity and growth have significantly decreased. Despite many negative factors, positive signs indicate the coin may return to the growth phase soon, Santiment service analysts note. Negatives. Network Growth indicator,...
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Paychex: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Paychex Inc. (PAYX) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $263 million. The Rochester, New York-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 72 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average...
StocksInvestorPlace

Nvidia Stock Is Still a Keeper, but Prepare for a Correction

It’s in an investor’s DNA to always be searching for the next big, big thing on Wall Street. But that doesn’t mean investors have to look far if that search begins with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock. Today, let’s look at what NVDA stock has to offer investors both off and on...