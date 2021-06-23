Price Correction In The Cards For Paychex Stock?

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.