Fulton, NY

James R. Allen, Sr.

By Contributor
Posted by 
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 11 days ago
FULTON – James R. Allen, Sr., 56, of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 20, 2021 at home with his loving wife Holly by his side. Jim was born October 30, 1964 in Fulton to Frank Allen, Sr. and Cora Allen. He was employed at PaperWorks in Baldwinsville and in his spare time he enjoyed watching his favorite T.V. programs NCIS, NASCAR and football. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Anyone who knew Jim, knew how much he loved his “grandbabies”.

Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
