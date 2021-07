A look at MLB action over the past month for former Florida State standouts:. Posey was named the starting catcher for the National League All-Star squad on Thursday evening. On the season he has played in 65 games. He is 63-for-191 (.330) with eight doubles and 12 home runs. He has 27 RBI on the season and has scored 33 times. He has struck out 40 times, while walking 28 times, plus four intentional walks. He has an on-base percentage of .418 and a slugging percentage of .560.