Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send 30 polls to plugged in fans from each team. Red Sox fans, sign up HERE to join Reacts. We are back for another edition of SB Nation Reacts fan polls as we enter the halfway point in the season. For this week, we are looking at fan confidence as we do every week, checking in with how Red Sox fans feel about the direction of the team. In addition to that, we take a look at fans’ philosophies regarding the draft, which is coming in just a few weeks. Let’s get into it.