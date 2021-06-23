Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/23/21

Yesterday wasn’t quite how the Yankees wanted to start off this series. They wasted a prime Gerrit Cole start, as the bullpen had a rare full-blown implosion and the offense couldn’t catch up completely. It was a narrow loss, but it sets them back all the same as the Red Sox won again last night — though at least they took down the Rays in doing so. The Bombers will have their shot at closing the gap later this week, but widening it before then isn’t a great way to set up for success there.