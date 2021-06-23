Cancel
Duke Brotherhood Playoff Watch - LA Clippers Fall Hard To Phoenix

By JD King
dukebasketballreport.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you didn’t see the end of the Suns-Clippers game, well, you’re in for a treat. But first, let’s set the table a bit. There’s no other way to put it. When you go to the line up one, in the NBA playoffs, with 8.2 left and miss them both, well, you blew it. You could see it in his face too as he stepped away from the line. Before those misses, the worst the Clippers could do was overtime. After? Too much opportunity.

www.dukebasketballreport.com
