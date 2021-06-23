Duke Brotherhood Playoff Watch - LA Clippers Fall Hard To Phoenix

The LA Clippers lost to the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals 120-114 on Sunday, falling victim to All-Star Devin Booker’s first career triple-double. Despite yet another heavy-lifting effort from Paul George (34 points, 7-15 from three), and the team as a whole knocking down 20 of their 47 three-point attempts, the Clippers did not have enough fuel in the tank to keep up with the Suns down the stretch of Game 1. Though the score was knotted at 93 each after the third quarter (in which an exciting Booker/George shot-making duel took place), Phoenix was able to pull away in the fourth quarter and defend their home court.