U.S. class-action spending reaches new high, says Tampa law firm Carlton Fields

Tampa, Florida U.S.A June 28, 2021 – Ivy Global School announced today that it has earned accreditation by Cognia™, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers. Cognia, formerly AdvancED, nationally recognizes districts that meet rigorous standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation that meets the needs of learners, and effective leadership. Cognia is the parent organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). Cognia is working in over 80 countries and accrediting 36,000 institutions that serve and support nearly 25 million students and five million educators every day. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the school is accredited, and that Ivy Global School is recognized across the nation as a school that meets Cognia Standards of Quality, and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement. "School accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides Ivy Global School a nationally recognized mark of quality for our school," shared Dr. Kyle Konold, Principal Ivy Global School. "Ivy Global is a strong community that is committed to excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement to provide the best to the students the school serves," commented Ms. Christina Choi, C.E.O Ivy Global School. To earn Cognia accreditation, a school district also must implement a continuous process of improvement, and submit to internal and external review. Schools in good standing can maintain their accreditation for a five-year term. As part of the accreditation announcement, Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, stated, "Cognia Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school and its community on the primary goal of preparing lifelong learners in engaging environments where all students can flourish. Ivy Global School is to be commended for demonstrating that it has met high standards, and is making progress on key indicators that impact student learning." About Ivy Global School: Ivy Global School is a K-12 American Virtual School established in Florida, US. Ivy Global School provides students and families with a complete curriculum that meets State and National Standards. Our programs are supervised and taught by US-licensed teachers with clear instructions in every course. The curriculum is available for any time zone anywhere and the students can work on their own and with teachers in real-time. Ivy Global School is committed to create a learning community in which every type of learner will utilize their strengths to seek knowledge and strive for the exceptional through high quality instruction in our virtual platform. We are also committed to ensuring that students feel connected to their peers. Through interactive functions (i.e., threaded discussions, live chat rooms in the learning management system), students are provided consistent, regular and quality interaction, creating a rigorous and relevant learning environment. About Cognia: Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, professional learning, and improvement services to institutions and other education providers. The result of the merger of AdvancED and Measured Progress, Cognia was formed to bridge the gap between school evaluation and student assessment. As a global nonprofit working in over 80 countries, our 36,000 institutions serve and support nearly 25 million students and five million educators every day. Cognia serves as a trusted partner in advancing learning for all. Parents and interested community members can learn more about the Cognia Accreditation at cognia.org.