Mayor Bowser to ride Big Bus to Ben's Chili Bowl to launch campaign encouraging tourism
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — A new advertising campaign is launching in Washington, D.C. to encourage tourism. Wednesday at noon, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, and partners in the tourism and hospitality industry will launch, “Experience D.C.,” an advertising campaign aimed at attracting more domestic leisure visitors and out-of-state travelers to Washington, D.C.wjla.com