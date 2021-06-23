Letter: Former Law Enforcement Officials Send Letter in Support of SB 79 to Congress
As current and former police, prosecutors, judges, and probation and parole officials, the undersigned express our support for the EQUAL Act (U.S. Senate Bill 79). We believe that the bill would improve public trust in the justice system by rectifying the current 18:1 sentencing disparity in the Controlled Substances Act between criminal offenses involving cocaine base (“crack cocaine”) and powder cocaine.www.davisvanguard.org