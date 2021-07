The changes were announced by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Chief Chuck Lovell at a Tuesday press conference.Portland police will no longer be directed to pull motorists over for minor infractions such as expired vehicle tags — and if they do, the officers must be recorded explaining that the motorists do not have to consent to have their vehicles searched. Those two changes to Portland Police Bureau directives were announced Tuesday, June 22, by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell during a noon remote press conference. The changes are intended to focus traffic enforcement on infractions that threaten...