Guest Commentary: The Dishonest Blame Game of Retail Store Closures and Crime

By David Greenwald
davisvanguard.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReporters who parrot corporate claims of out-of-control theft play into a narrative that benefits big business and perpetuates carceral policies. After former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted for murdering George Floyd, the initial police account of Floyd’s death circulated widely. The statement said Floyd suffered “from medical distress” and emphasized that police did not use weapons, but it omitted that Chauvin had kneeled on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes while he cried for help and, eventually, stopped breathing.

