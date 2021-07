Fully vaccinated Americans are beginning to enjoy the fruits of their vaccine by returning to a reasonable sense of normalcy based upon the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Unfortunately, many unvaccinated individuals are riding the new CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals’ “coattails” by not continuing to practice COVID-19 safety guidelines of wearing masks, social distancing and washing of one’s hands frequently. These individuals continue to put others at risk because of their behavior. Keep in mind that Alabama ranks second from the bottom in the number of its qualified residents being vaccinated.