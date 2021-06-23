Cancel
Roundup: Republicans Block Voter Rights Bill; German Stadiums to Go Against UEFA Ruling; NBA Draft Lottery Results

By Liam McKeone
Key voting rights bill fails in Senate... NBA Draft lottery results... Five-star basketball recruit Dior Johnson commits to Oregon... German stadiums will display pro-LGBTQ colors in protest against new Hungary laws despite UEFA's ruling... Background checks blocked 300,000 gun sales last year... BP is planning to drill for fossil gas on edge of world’s largest cold-water coral reef... Lorde explains Solar Power artwork... Coronavirus outbreak hits Florida government building, vaccinated employee emerges unscathed... Chris Brown accused of hitting woman in Los Angeles, under investigation for battery... NFL will match Carl Nassib's donation to the Trevor Project... NASA teams up with Tide to help astronauts do their laundry in space, which they apparently really need and can't already do... Suspected shoplifter from viral San Francisco video arrested...

How It Feels to Watch the Team You Built Thrive Without You [Sports Illustrated]

The story behind Christina Clemons' attention-grabbing Doritos earrings [Yahoo]

Get Out The Paint: The Story Behind NBA Twitter’s Most Artistic Account [Uproxx]

The Glorious, Timeless Simplicity of ‘The Fast and the Furious’ [Ringer]

Four Stories from the Russian Arctic [New Yorker]

When World War II Rationing Created a Black Market for Meat [Mental Floss]

Brady is gonna have to back this up big-time.

Still can't get this goal out of my head. Insane.

Good content. Also I kind of want to watch Kingsman again now.

The moment we've all been waiting for.

Tyler, The Creator-- "WUSYANAME"

