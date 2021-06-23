Cancel
Jaguar Intersects Significant Sulphide Mineralization at Corrego Brandao

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ('Jaguar' or the 'Company') (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) is pleased to announce that reconnaissance drilling at its Corrego Brandão discovery project ('CB'), has intersected a significant sulphide mineralized zone grading 11.25gt Au over 3.8m within a wider mineralized zone grading 4.63gt Au over 12.45m. CB is located near the Caeté Complex 'CCA Plant' in Minas Gerais, Brazil where ore from its operating mine, Pilar is processed (please see Press Release dated 15th February 2021 and Figure #1).

