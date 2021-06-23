DeSclafani wins again, Flores HR as Giants top Angels 5-0
Anthony DeSclafani allowed three hits in seven sharp innings, Wilmer Flores homered during a four-run first and the San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-0 Tuesday night. DeSclafani (8-2) struck out nine in winning his fourth straight start. Flores, who homered twice in Sunday's win over Philadelphia, extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a two-run shot in the first off Andrew Heaney (4-5) to make it 4-0.