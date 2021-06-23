Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

DeSclafani wins again, Flores HR as Giants top Angels 5-0

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony DeSclafani allowed three hits in seven sharp innings, Wilmer Flores homered during a four-run first and the San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-0 Tuesday night. DeSclafani (8-2) struck out nine in winning his fourth straight start. Flores, who homered twice in Sunday's win over Philadelphia, extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a two-run shot in the first off Andrew Heaney (4-5) to make it 4-0.

www.giants365.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Andrew Heaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBwesb.com

Yankees Top Angels 11-5

The New York Yankees topped the L.A. Angels 11-5 last night at Yankee Stadium. Shohei Ohtani hit another 2 homeruns that pushed his major league-most total to 28, two ahead of Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but a late flurry from the Yanks gave them a big lead halfway through the contest.
MLBamericanpeoplenews.com

Estrada Slams, Dickerson, Wade Homer; Giants Hammer Diamondbacks – CBS San Francisco

PHOENIX (AP) — Alex Dickerson and LaMonte Wade Jr. homered and the San Francisco Giants stopped a four-game slide by pounding the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-4 on Friday night. The Giants broke it open with Thairo Estrada’s two-out grand slam in the ninth inning against J.B. Bukauskas. Estrada also had an RBI double in the fifth.
MLBgiants365.com

Diamondbacks host Giants, aim for first back-to-back wins since May

The Arizona Diamondbacks experienced a downright dismal June but are undefeated in July. Although it is just one victory, it was a triumph the Diamondbacks hope will provide some momentum entering Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants in Phoenix. Arizona, coming off a 3-24 June,hasn't won back-to-back games since beating the Miami Marlins on May 10-11.
MLBFrankfort Times

San Francisco-Arizona Runs

Giants second. Wilmer Flores walks. Steven Duggar singles to left center field. Wilmer Flores to second. Thairo Estrada singles to right field. Steven Duggar to second. Wilmer Flores to third. Alex Wood called out on strikes. LaMonte Wade Jr. out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Nick Heath. Wilmer Flores scores. Mike Yastrzemski singles to right field. Thairo Estrada to second. Steven Duggar scores. Buster Posey called out on strikes.
MLBPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ohtani 1st All-Star picked as pitcher and hitter

NEW YORK — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani achieved a first in the near century history of baseball’s All-Star Game: selection as both a hitter and pitcher. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way sensation was among the American League starting pitchers picked Sunday for the July 13 showcase at Denver’s Coors Field. Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs, had already been elected by fans to start as the AL's designated hitter.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants rout D-backs, snap four-game losing skid

Thairo Estrada belted his first career grand slam and the San Francisco Giants snapped their season-high, four-game losing streak with an 11-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday in Phoenix. Alex Dickerson and LaMonte Wade Jr. also homered for the Giants, who have won seven of their first eight meetings against Arizona this season. Estrada had three hits and five RBIs.
Food & Drinksgiants365.com

Long lines, no Sheboygans: Giants concessions struggle with post-pandemic workforce, supply chain issues

Special to The Examiner The guy who runs food and drink operations for San Francisco Giants home games wants the team's fans to know something about last weekend's series against the Oakland A's. We didn't run out of Sheboygan bratwurst. We weren't able to get supplied in the first place," says Bill Greathouse, vice president at Oracle Park for Bon Appetit Management Corp.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Gamethread

It's the third game in a four-game series between the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks and, after splitting the first two games, the Giants have a chance to take a series lead against a very lowly team. So they should do that. The Giants are sending Sammy Long to the mound, which is still exciting.
MLBaustinnews.net

Late HR gives Giants 6-5 win over Diamondbacks

Austin Slater's two-run home run to center field in the top of the eighth inning was the difference in the San Francisco Giants' 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night in Phoenix. Slater's first extra-base hit since May 30 traveled 463 feet. Brandon Crawford and Donovan Solano each...
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

Ohtani hits 31st HR, Lagares ends Angels' 6-5 win over O's

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 31st homer in the third, and Juan Lagares ended it with a two-run double in the ninth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 6-5 …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

DeSclafani scheduled to start for Giants at Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (52-30, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-62, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (8-3, 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-4, 3.08 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +141, Giants -163; over/under is 9...
MLBgiants365.com

Giants trade Anthony Banda for Will Toffey

Hello and happy Saturday. On Friday, the San Francisco Giants made a minor trade. Minor in the sense that it was small, but also in the sense that it involved only Minor League players.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Angels: Can Shohei Ohtani hit 60 homers?

On Friday, the Los Angeles Angels reached the exact midway point of their season, having played 81 games. That game was also Shohei Ohtani‘s 76th appearance of the season between the mound and the designated hitter spot. It also served as a reminder as to the special talent that Ohtani possesses.
MLBMLB

Trailblazer Ohtani in ASG as hitter, pitcher

ANAHEIM -- It only made sense that on the same day Shohei Ohtani made history by becoming the first player selected as an All-Star as both a position player and a pitcher that the two-way sensation absolutely obliterated yet another home run. After smacking two home runs on Tuesday night...