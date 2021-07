It is no more surprise that Microsoft Office can do various wonders when a user knows how to use it. All the applications of Microsoft Office are full of tricks that are handy yet very useful. One of these tricks is the Accessibility Checker. The Accessibility Checker is a feature in Microsoft Office programs that ensure that your Microsoft content is easy to read and edit by people of all abilities; before sending your email messages or sharing your document or spreadsheet, you run the Accessibility Checker first.