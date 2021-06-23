How to add a header and footer in Excel

If you have tried to keep your code clean by selecting strict compiler warning levels or code analysis rulesets, you likely know how frustrating it can be to see these warnings for headers that are not part of your project. To alleviate this, we’ve made it easy to mark headers as external to your project in the latest preview Visual Studio 2019. This is something we have been working on for a while with help and feedback from the community. Some of you may remember our previous post, Broken Warnings Theory, when we added experimental external header support to the Microsoft C++ Compiler. I’m happy to announce that, thanks to this feedback, external headers are now officially supported by the compiler, code analysis, and integrated into the IDE.