How to add a header and footer in Excel

When creating a chart, the program figures out the correct way to organize the data; the program determines which to labels to assign to the horizontal axis and where to put the chart’s legend, but what if there is an error? For instance, you want the rows of the data displayed on the horizontal axis to be displayed on the vertical axis instead. So you can switch the rows to columns so that the data can demonstrate the way you want; this is done using the Switch Row/ Column button.