Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

SF Giants show off key trait of a winning team, shut out Angels behind another DeSclafani gem

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeft-hander Andrew Heaney tossed 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball against the Giants at Oracle Park on June 1, but the Giants were able to build an early lead Tuesday after Angels right fielder Luis Rengifo misjudged a flyball off Darin Ruf's bat in the first. Upon returning from a four-week stint on the injured list, Ruf drove the fifth pitch he saw from Heaney on a line toward right field.

www.giants365.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Andrew Heaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#Angels#Trait#Oracle Park#Sf Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Angels shut out by Giants as Justin Upton leaves with injury

ANAHEIM ― San Francisco Giants pitcher Anthony DeSclafani stuck out his glove and found a baseball, flipped it into his bare hand, and threw out Jose Iglesias in the fourth inning Tuesday night. Even a 100-mph ground ball destined for center field stood no chance at Angel Stadium on this night – that is, if the Angels hit it.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants: Marathon game ends in 9-3 victory against Angels

If you did not catch the SF Giants game, you would not have expected much excitement in a blowout game judging by the score. However, it was a weird game that had plenty of twists and turns that ended in a 9-3 victory for the Giants, completing the two-game sweep against the Los Angeles Angels.
MLBNBC Sports

What we learned as Giants silence Ohtani, shut out Angels

Major League Baseball decided that the talk of the sport this week should be umpires checking gloves, hats and even belts, leading to some awkward images and harsh words around the league. The Giants simply kept their heads down, kept hitting and pitching, and pushed further ahead of the pack.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Anthony DeSclafani fans nine as Giants blank Angels

Anthony DeSclafani threw seven scoreless innings and got plenty of offensive support while leading the San Francisco Giants to a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif. The Giants had 12 hits, including home runs from Wilmer Flores and Mauricio Dubon. Brandon Crawford went...
MLBNWI.com

Giants visit the Angels after DeSclafani's solid performance

San Francisco Giants (47-26, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-37, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (8-1, 1.51 ERA, .76 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -103, Giants -114; over/under is...
MLBPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ohtani 1st All-Star picked as pitcher and hitter

NEW YORK — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani achieved a first in the near century history of baseball’s All-Star Game: selection as both a hitter and pitcher. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way sensation was among the American League starting pitchers picked Sunday for the July 13 showcase at Denver’s Coors Field. Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs, had already been elected by fans to start as the AL's designated hitter.
MLBMLB

Trailblazer Ohtani in ASG as hitter, pitcher

ANAHEIM -- It only made sense that on the same day Shohei Ohtani made history by becoming the first player selected as an All-Star as both a position player and a pitcher that the two-way sensation absolutely obliterated yet another home run. After smacking two home runs on Tuesday night...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants: Power rankings overlook best team in baseball

MLB.Com released its weekly power rankings on Monday and the SF Giants moved up one spot from No. 4 to No. 3 this week. With a 46-26 record, which is the best in baseball, and on the heels of a week in which they won six out of seven games, it does feel like the Giants are being overlooked.
MLBgiants365.com

As another SF Giants veteran targets a return, young outfielder forcing way back onto depth chart

A day after the Giants announced Alex Dickerson and Darin Ruf would be reinstated from the injured list following brief rehab assignments with Triple-A Sacramento, another veteran position player joined the River Cats as he targets a return to San Francisco's lineup. Infielder Tommy La Stella is beginning a rehab assignment Tuesday with Sacramento as he'll bat second and serve as the designated hitter against the Salt Lake City Bees, the Angels' Triple-A affiliate.
MLBgiants365.com

SF Giants, Angels matchup between Ohtani, Gausman features first-of-its-kind occurrence

When Gabe Kapler and Joe Maddon turned in their respective lineups for Wednesday's matchup between the Giants and Angels, the two managers guaranteed the game would feature a first-of-its-kind occurrence. It's been 48 years since the American League implemented the designated hitter and 24 years since the Giants participated in MLB's first-ever interleague game and for the first time on Wednesday, a National League club will use a designated hitter in a game in which an American League team won't.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Registers fourth straight win

DeSclafani (8-2) earned the win over the Angels on Tuesday, pitching seven scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and two walks whiles striking out nine. The right-hander was dominant in the outing, enjoying an early 5-0 lead and preventing Los Angeles from mounting any hint of a comeback. He tied his season high with strikeouts while inducing 16 swings-and-misses across 97 total pitches. After a pair of subpar outings in late May, DeSclafani has won each of his four starts in June, giving up a combined three earned runs over 27 innings. He'll carry a strong 2.77 ERA into his next start, which is likely to come on the road against the Dodgers early next week.
MLBarcamax.com

SF Giants sit atop MLB, but they still have key areas to improve before trade deadline

SAN JOSE, Calif. — In the days following the 2020 season, Farhan Zaidi admitted he had a regret. The Giants’ president of baseball operations considered trading for a veteran left-handed hitter at the deadline, but was unable to execute a deal. In the final week of the regular season, the Giants had several chances to secure a spot in an expanded postseason field, but failed to do so.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Johnny Cueto, Giants shut out A's to open series

Catcher Curt Casali hit a home run and batterymate Johnny Cueto outdueled Sean Manaea as the San Francisco Giants opened a three-game home series against the Bay Area rival Oakland Athletics with a 2-0 victory Friday night. Brandon Crawford reached a team-leading 50 RBIs with a run-scoring single, and Jake...