KRAI News for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Two people were shot at the West Kum & Go in Craig Monday night. Here’s Craig Police Chief Mike Cochran. The two Craig residents were in their vehicle in the gravel parking lot just south of the Kum & Go on W. Victory Way. They were treated at Memorial Regional Health and released. Craig Police would like your help on who did it. If you have any knowledge of the incident or any information that you feel may be important to the case, please contact Craig Police detectives at 970-826-2360.