Richard M. “Rick” Groesser
Richard M. “Rick” Groesser, 63, of Watervliet, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Bluff City Boulevard Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd, Elgin, IL 60120, with Pastor Dave from Zion Lutheran Church officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Those wishing to share a memory of Richard online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com. Arrangements have been entrusted with Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services.www.wsjm.com