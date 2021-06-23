Sea of Thieves player blasts a player out of existence with a new weapon
A Sea of Thieves player unlocked the incredible power of a new weapon in Season 3, and it seems pretty OP. Yesterday, Sea of Thieves Season 3 went live and the update brought a bunch of Tall Tales made in collaboration with Disney and its Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. If you're hoping to go into the new season completely fresh, this is your official spoiler warning, although we won't be revealing any story information.www.gamesradar.com