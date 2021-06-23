Detroit Pistons get a stroke of luck with first-round NBA draft pick

The 2021 NBA Draft is less than four weeks away. The combine just happened in Chicago. Players rose (Scottie Barnes! Corey Kispert!) after measurements were taken. Team needs became crystallized as the playoffs progressed. Despite Cade Cunningham's being the most complete prospect in the draft right now, please remember that the draft is forward-looking, and that’s why explosive scorer Jalen Green is at the top of this mock draft. After watching guards Trae Young, Ja Morant and Devin Booker dominate the playoffs, Green becomes more and more attractive.