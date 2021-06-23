Detroit Pistons get a stroke of luck with first-round NBA draft pick
Finally, good news for the home team: The Detroit Pistons won the lottery for the No. 1 pick in July's draft. The lottery luck puts the Pistons in position to draft Cade Cunningham, the consensus top projected player in this draft. which will take place on July 29 at Barclay Center in New York. The addition of Cunningham, a 6-foot-8 multi-faceted wing, would expedite the Pistons’ rebuild under general manager Troy Weaver, who enters his second season with an ambitious plan to restore the franchise to its championship glory years.deadlinedetroit.com