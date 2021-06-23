Cancel
Fortnite boomboxes in Believer Beach locations and where to find them

By Ford James
GamesRadar+
 11 days ago
The Fortnite boomboxes in Believer Beach are the focal point for one of the week three legendary quests but since they're fairly small, you can easily find yourself running around Believer Beach aimlessly struggling. Like a lot of Fortnite quests, you're simply given the location and left to explore on your own, so if you want to skip that part and just go straight toward the boomboxes, we can help. Here's where to find the Fortnite boomboxes in Believer Beach.

