Fortnite boomboxes in Believer Beach locations and where to find them

Fortnite Season 7 is well underway and players are enjoying a mix of alien and summer themes. Aside from the aliens, another set of weekly challenges have landed for players to complete. One of the challenges tasks you with placing boomboxes around Believer Beach. This point of interest has become party central in Fortnite with a big stage, lights, and alien-themed decorations. As such, the task of placing boomboxes around the area is very fitting. You are required to place two boomboxes to complete the challenge, however, the spots are not the easiest to find. Once you know where to look, you will have the Fortnite boombox challenge marked as complete in no time.