Business

Opening Bell: Market Rally Struggles Despite Fed Assurance; Bitcoin Stabilizes

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Treasuries on the cusp of reversal if investors believe Fed comments. US futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 are almost flat and European stocks were little changed in trading on Wednesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell tried once again to talk down investors during his testimony to the US Congress yesterday.

