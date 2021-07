Beeline will deploy the latest Nokia appliance solutions in order to strengthen its customer services and network performance. On 15 June Beeline, part of the international Veon group, announced that it is signing a US$10 million worth of agreement with Nokia to acquire a cloud-native software to modernize the company’s core network throughout the country. Core network modernization means significantly improved customer services, network performance, and security, including paving a foundation for a 5G rollout. As part of the contract, Beeline will also implement Nokia’s Home Location Register (HLR), making Nokia its sole network vendor. HLR is a critical core component, given its role as the repository for securely storing subscriber data.