U.S. Dollar Falls On Dovish Powell

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 12 days ago

The US dollar short-squeeze appears to have run its course for now, as the greenback fell overnight after dovish Powell testimony alleviated taper-tantrum fears. The dollar index fell 0.15% yesterday to 91.70 in a volatile session that saw it rise to 92.15 intra-day. The major currencies clawed back some of...

www.investing.com
