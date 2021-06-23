Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is back

By ANDREA GUSSONI
Posted by 
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The LPGA Tour season is back in the spotlight just two weeks after the end of the US Open, due to the approach of the third major of the year. The 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is scheduled this week at John’s Creek, on the Atlanta Athletic Club course in Georgia.

www.tennisworldusa.org
Community Policy
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpmg#Us Open#Lpga Tour#Kpmg Women#The Lpga Tour#Atlanta Athletic Club#Korean#American#English#European#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Johns Creek, GALPGA

The Art of Discipline: How Those Contending At the KPMG Women’s PGA Stay Within Themselves

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. JOHNS CREEK, Ga | On the back nine of Atlanta Athletic Club on Friday, Grant Waite, the former PGA Tour player from New Zealand who won the 1993 Kemper Open and the 1992 New Zealand Open and now coaches several LPGA Tour players including Patty Tavatanakit and Jennifer Song, took a break behind the 15th tee and said, “A lot of people think that you have to be aggressive to win major championships. But I can tell you that the two most conservative players in majors were Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Jack would shoot the most boring 65 you’ve ever seen – fairways and greens, hit it in the middle and let other guys beat themselves. And Tiger looked aggressive. But he was always just trying to hit the percentage shot that the situation required. It was guys like Lanny Wadkins, who was the most aggressive player I’ve ever seen, and Greg Norman who were constantly firing at flags. I think if you compare records, you see which one the better way is to go.”
chatsports.com

KPMG program to beef up LPGA statistics beginning at Women's PGA

ATLANTA – KPMG has been integral in pushing the women’s game forward. This week, they will take another step toward bringing more equity to golf by launching a statistical program aimed at providing the best female golfers in the world with the same insights used by their male counterparts. “Someone...
Golfchatsports.com

Rangefinders in use at KPMG Women's PGA and opinions already vary

ATLANTA – Every major rule change in golf sparks endless debates between the old-schoolers, the adapters and the shifters – players who’ve changed opinions or have no preference. This year that major change is rangefinders. The PGA of America announced in February that it would allow the use of distance-measuring...
GolfLPGA

Lizette Salas, Nelly Korda Sizzle Saturday at KPMG Women’s PGA

Ron Sirak is recipient of the PGA of America Lifetime Achievement in Journalism Award and the LPGA Media Excellence Award. He's covered more than 150 major championships for The Associated Press and Golf World magazine and co-authored three Vision54 books with renown teachers Lynn Marriott and Pia Nilsson. JOHNS CREEK,...
TennisPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nelly Korda wins first major at KPMG Women's PGA, secures No. 1 in ranking

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – As Nelly Korda stood on the first tee, minutes away from the biggest round of her life, a serendipitous crisscross occurred. Sister Jessica, making the turn, walked over on her way to the 10th tee and wrapped her up in big ole hug. It was Jessica, five years older, who blazed the trail on the LPGA in this world-class tennis family for the ultra-promising Nelly to follow.
Golfchatsports.com

With just KPMG Women's PGA left, U.S. women's Olympic squad shaping up

ATLANTA – The season’s third major championship, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, brings with it the added pressure of the Olympic standings being finalized upon the conclusion of play. The week marks the final opportunity for Americans to jockey for one of the four spots on Team USA, which will...
TennisGolf Digest

8 things you need to know about KPMG Women's PGA champ Nelly Korda

The 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship turned into a two-player showdown over the weekend. Nelly Korda and Lizette Salas started three shots ahead of the field Saturday and five clear of everyone to start Sunday. It remained a neck-and-neck chase until the par-5 12th, when Korda stuffed her second shot...
Golf Channel

KPMG Women's PGA leader Lizette Salas reveals mental health struggles

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – To the avid golfer looking at the KMPG Women’s PGA Championship leaderboard, one might not think much of Lizette Salas’ 5-under 67, which gave her the early lead. Just another great day for another great player. Not quite. “It's been quite a roller coaster of emotion,”...
GolfLPGA

Salas Drives On to a 67 for First Round Lead at KPMG Women’s PGA

Ron Sirak is recipient of the PGA of America Lifetime Achievement in Journalism Award and the LPGA Media Excellence Award. He's covered more than 150 major championships for The Associated Press and Golf World magazine and co-authored three Vision54 books with renown teachers Lynn Marriott and Pia Nilsson. JOHNS CREEK,...
GolfLPGA

Alena Sharp Off to a Good Start at the KPMG Women’s PGA

Canada’s Alena Sharp has not had a very good year – a tie for 31st is her best finish – and a big part of the reason is that he has not been able to get off to good starts. By Round 2, she usually is trying to dig out of a hole just to make the cut.
Golfchatsports.com

'The Amy and Adam Show:' Kordas, Inbee, Brooke discuss KPMG Women's PGA

Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, Inbee Park, 2016 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Atlanta Athletic Club, Adam Show, LPGA. The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is the third major of the year on the LPGA and Amy Rogers and Adam Stanley get you prepped with insight and interviews from Atlanta Athletic Club.
Golf Digest

What to expect—familiar and new—from Atlanta Athletic Club at this week's KPMG Women's PGA

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Depending on the strength of your memory, you might recall seeing the Highlands Course at the Atlanta Athletic Club during the 2011 PGA Championship (winner: Keegan Bradley), the 2001 PGA (David Toms) or even, going way back, the 1976 U.S. Open (Jerry Pate). The course plays host to the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week, part of a broader movement to bring the women’s game to traditional championship courses, and while some of the elements remain the same from previous men’s majors, a 2016 redesign by Rees Jones and a few alterations since mean it won’t be quite the track you remember.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patty Tavatanakit off to strong start at KPMG Women's PGA despite cracked driver

JOHNS CREEK, Georgia – Patty Tavatanakit, the wire-to-wire winner of the year’s first major, hit driver on the front nine beautifully on Thursday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Her driver made a strange sound, she said, on the ninth tee of Atlanta Athletic Club’s Highlands Course, but it wasn’t...
GolfGolf Channel

Putter change, mental reset helps Yealimi Noh at KPMG Women's PGA

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – She’s the youngest player in the field, at 19, and she just shot her career-best score in the majors: 69. What clicked for American Yealimi Noh on Thursday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship?. “I switched putters, like, yesterday,” Noh said after her round. Noh, who...
Johns Creek, GAGolf Digest

Nelly Korda rises to the challenge with an inspired win at the KPMG Women's PGA

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — With a single shot, a 7-wood from 243 yards, that left her with a tap-in eagle on the fifth hole, Nelly Korda effectively defeated the entire field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship ... save for one. The last woman standing in the way of Korda’s first major—and the validation of the 22-year-old’s status as the game’s next great player—was the one who had gone toe to toe with her all week while the rest of the contenders dropped one by one, unable to maintain the torrid pace. Lizette Salas was coming off a year from hell, having fought mental-health issues, and she had played all weekend like a woman restored. This wasn’t a championship she would give up easily, particularly after her last close call at a major, when she fell by a single shot to Hinaki Shibuno at the 2019 Women’s British Open. On Friday and Saturday, while Korda battered Atlanta Athletic Club with a relentless onslaught, her game looking bogey-proof at worst, Salas held on like a terrier, putting together a brilliant front-nine 30 on Saturday and holding on for dear life after.