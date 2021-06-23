Cancel
Ardmore, TN

Ardmore seeks next police chief

By Jessica Barnett
The News Courier
The News Courier
 11 days ago
The city and town of Ardmore have announced their search for the next police chief.

City of Ardmore (Tenn.) Mayor Mike Magnusson said Chief James Kennedy will be retiring July 31 after more than 30 years in law enforcement. Applications are currently being accepted for the next police chief, who will cover the Alabama and Tennessee sides of Ardmore.

Kennedy said he'd been considering retirement more and more over the last six months. He started with Ardmore Police Department in 1987 as a reserve officer, then became a full-time officer in 1988. Now, he's looking forward to relaxing and spending time with his grandkids, he said.

The city and town councils are working together to review applications, which are due by July 9, according to Magnusson. Applications and resumes can be submitted at the City Hall on Main Street or the Town Hall on First Street.

Applicants must be certified as a police officer in one state with at least five years' experience in law enforcement and be able to obtain certification in the other. They must also have a valid driver's license, a high school diploma or GED and no felony convictions, among other requirements.

Magnusson said it may take some time before Ardmore can announce the next police chief, as "we'll have to replace a lot of experience" and they want someone who can grow the department, which has eight members when fully staffed.

For more information on the position, contact Ardmore City Hall at 931-427-2124 or Ardmore Town Hall at 256-423-3011.

The News Courier

The News Courier

Athens, AL
Media Account for The News Courier

