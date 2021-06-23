Bast Recast Deep-Dive: Boss Jean 1890

Fiorucci has unveiled its “Cosmic Waters” capsule collection, drawing inspiration from sea creatures and exploring underwater marine life. The capsule features a selection of items, from dresses to swimwear, all dressed in funky, vibrant patterns and vivid hues. We see a silk slip dress adorned with the Frankenstein Mermaid graphic, while the Cosmic Waters print appears on a satin-style shirt and pants co-ord. Also included is a white swimsuit emblazoned with the Fiorucci cherub imprint, alongside bright handbags and hats. In a step towards sustainable practices, Fiorucci has introduced SeaCell fibre material, which is produced exclusively from raw materials such as wood and seaweed using methods that conserve energy and resources.