If the Blue Jays are buyers at the trade deadline, might they be able to meet their primary needs with a single trade partner?. The Jays are a good team in 2021 – better than their record indicates. But they are likely still a few pieces away from being serious contenders to make the playoffs and advance. Some of these pieces might be filled with existing resources (welcome back, George Springer!) but it is likely that the Jays will need to be active at the trade deadline.