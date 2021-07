Here we go, yet again. The Braves are on the hunt for their first 7-3 stretch of the season. Drew Smyly is on the hunt for another start with a HR/FB rate of zero. Pablo Lopez is on the hunt for not getting bashed around by the Braves for the first time this season. The Marlins are on the hunt for having their win-loss record reflect their run differential, or WAR-wins, or pretty much anything that rightly suggests they shouldn’t be anywhere near as bad as they are. Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in the lineup, as is William Contreras. Adam Duvall is probably on the hunt to ruin the Braves’ night yet again.