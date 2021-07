Old fashioned wallets are a literal pain in the you know what. Most guys know to drive comfortably they need to take the wallet out of their back pocket and put it in the glove box or console. In the old days, men kept credit cards, cash, photos of the kids, business cards, and other things in a leather wallet. Think of how convenient (and comfortable) it would be to keep everything in a wallet on your phone. Ladies would not have to carry a purse if they had their credit cards and driver's license on their phones.