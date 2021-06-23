Cancel
Strategy Shoot ‘Em Up Hybrid ‘Knights in the Knightmare’ Is Getting Remastered for Mobile and Nintendo Switch in Japan This Year

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, Sting has announced Yggdra Union and Gloria Union to iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch in Japan. The former was localised by Atlus USA in the West while the latter is yet to see an English release on anything. Both remasters and ports were only announced and released on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch in Japan initially. As of now, no English release has been even hinted at. Today, Sting announced yet another remaster for the trio of platforms in the form of Knights in the Nightmare Remaster. Knights in the Nightmare released on Nintendo DS and PSP and was released in North America in 2009 and 2010 on those two platforms by Atlus USA (now known as Atlus West). Knights in the Nightmare is a strategy shoot ’em up hybrid. It was available digitally on the PS Store for both PSP and PS Vita until 2019 when it was delisted. Watch the original Knights in the Nightmare trailer below:

