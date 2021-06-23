Twitter Makes It Easier to Share Tweets to Instagram Stories

If you're using Zoom 5.7.0 or later, you now can enter your pronouns in your profile page instead of typing them out in your display name. Zoom has announced that it's making pronoun sharing easier for everyone by providing a dedicated profile page entry for all users. Originally, if you wanted to display your pronouns in a Zoom meeting you would have to type them in with your display name, which could start to get crowded. This method also was not a viable option for some users who were restricted by company policies or SSO integration. By incorporating pronoun display and management with your profile, Zoom hopes to make the feature easier and more accessible for everyone.