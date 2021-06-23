Twitter Makes It Easier to Share Tweets to Instagram Stories
Twitter on iOS now enables users to easily share tweets directly to Instagram through a Story, rather than having to screenshot and post tweets onto the platform. A new "Instagram Stories" option will appear for iOS users within the Twitter share sheet for a specific tweet. By pressing it, users are redirected to Instagram Stories with an unclickable sticker of that specific tweet. While the new method is useful for users, its limitation of not linking to the specific tweet makes the true cross-platform sharing experience a continued annoyance for users.www.macrumors.com