Internet

Twitter Makes It Easier to Share Tweets to Instagram Stories

By Sami Fathi
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter on iOS now enables users to easily share tweets directly to Instagram through a Story, rather than having to screenshot and post tweets onto the platform. A new "Instagram Stories" option will appear for iOS users within the Twitter share sheet for a specific tweet. By pressing it, users are redirected to Instagram Stories with an unclickable sticker of that specific tweet. While the new method is useful for users, its limitation of not linking to the specific tweet makes the true cross-platform sharing experience a continued annoyance for users.

Twitter
Internet
Instagram
Technologylifewire.com

Zoom Is Making Pronoun Sharing Easier for Users

If you're using Zoom 5.7.0 or later, you now can enter your pronouns in your profile page instead of typing them out in your display name. Zoom has announced that it's making pronoun sharing easier for everyone by providing a dedicated profile page entry for all users. Originally, if you wanted to display your pronouns in a Zoom meeting you would have to type them in with your display name, which could start to get crowded. This method also was not a viable option for some users who were restricted by company policies or SSO integration. By incorporating pronoun display and management with your profile, Zoom hopes to make the feature easier and more accessible for everyone.
Newsweek

Instagram Music: How To Add Music to Your Instagram Story

Instagram has upgraded its videos a great deal over the years. Their videos have moved through stages, with options to record video for posts, stories, IGTV and Reels at your disposal. Here is a quick guide on how to add music to your Instagram videos, including copyrighted content (within the...
InternetDaily Californian

Make Instagram casual again

Never in a million years would I have thought that an app that’s basically just a gallery of personal photos could be so stressful. However, Instagram defied the odds and proved that anything is possible. What once started off as an authentic and simple app filled with candid moments of people’s lives slowly turned into a culture obsessed with perfection. This is no exaggeration either. If you search “Instagram” on YouTube, you can see a handful of videos with more than a million views about how to curate the most aesthetically pleasing feed or gain more followers and likes.
Cell PhonesGizmodo

Instagram Is Testing Story Links for All

Instagram is finally testing the ability for those of us without millions of followers to link people to outside content from Stories. The linking feature will be slightly different from the swipe-up methodology you currently see on your favorite influencer’s stories. Instead, it’s a sticker, so your pals can tap to visit the link in their mobile browser.
GeekyGadgets

Twitter fixes bug that disabled latest tweets timeline

Yesterday, a bug led some people to believe Twitter had removed the toggle to switch between an algorithmic and chronological feed while using its web client. So Twitter being Twitter, throughout the day, people took to the service to tweet their frustrations when they found out that the star icon, which allows you to switch between the two feeds, was missing from their interface.
Internetimore.com

Instagram might soon let everyone share links in Stories and is testing the change already

Instagram is testing letting anyone share links in Stories. Right now only verified users and those with more than 10,000 users can share links. Instagram is testing a change that would allow anyone to share links via their Stories, according to a new report. The move would be a big change for a company that has historically made it difficult to put links anywhere, especially for average users.
Behind Viral VideosAndroid Headlines

It's Easier To Share Videos On YouTube For Android

Sometimes you want to share a video with someone, and you want it to start at a certain point. As spotted by Android Police, The Android YouTube app just got an update that can do just that. There are, however, some caveats. YouTube for Android lets you share chapters. It’s...
Black Enterprise

Instagram Just Made it Easier for Users to Locate U.S. Black-Owned Businesses

Let’s face it, the way most people find new brands to buy from has changed significantly. Social media offers a fresh supply of potential customers within a sea of hashtags, retweets, tags, or shared stories. Instagram paid close attention to who is using the platform and how they are doing it. And now, Instagram is lending a hand to U.S. Black business owners with shops on Instagram by allowing them to display a “Black-owned” label on their profiles.
petapixel.com

Instagram Head: ‘Instagram is No Longer a Photo Sharing App’

Instagram is looking to focus its attention on competing directly with TikTok and as a result, its head Adam Mosseri says that the popular app is no longer a photo-sharing app, but will shift to entertainment, video, and shopping. “We are no longer a photo-sharing app,” Mosseri says bluntly in...
InternetThe State-Journal

7 Tips to Increase Engagement with Instagram Followers

Instagram engagement is almost the holy grail for social media marketers. Nowadays, the platform is becoming more and more popular, and its users pay close attention to the content of the best brands. Many small businesses, from beauty salons to fashion boutiques, cafes, and restaurants. Their success is largely due to Instagram. They found users who liked, commented, and shared their posts, which helped attract new customers they could never find.
InternetMacRumors Forums

Twitter Considers Letting Users Tweet to 'Trusted Friends'

Twitter is considering letting users post select tweets for "Trusted Friends" only. That's the name of a feature the social media platform is testing that would allow users to limit the audience for specific content to a smaller circle of people. Based on design concepts shared by the company (via...
Photographyfoxlexington.com

How to take Insta-worthy fireworks pics with your iPhone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Despite the severe drought spread throughout the Midwest and western U.S., fireworks displays are still set to take place this weekend for Independence Day celebrations. Whether you’re packing up your family and heading to the grandstands to watch a professional show or lighting your own...
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to Save Photos From Gmail to Google Photos

Google Photos is a convenient picture storage service that offers more than just basic features. It’s very convenient and easy to use. Moreover, it has very useful features such as memories, photo-editing capabilities, and built-in photo adjustment features that can make your photos look great without lifting a finger. Besides...
InternetAndroid Headlines

Google Photos Spotted Working On A Homescreen Widget For Memories

In a recent APK teardown, folks at XDA have spotted Google working on a homescreen widget for the Memories option on Google Photos. Notably, Google released a new update back in October for iOS. It added a homescreen widget for the Google Photos app, but for iOS devices. This homescreen...
TV Showscartermatt.com

Big Brother 23: CBS posts tiny videos featuring the cast!

We now know the full cast for Big Brother 23, so where are some of the interviews with them? We know that’s something a lot of people are wondering, and we wish we had a good answer to it. What we can at least tell you here is that CBS...
Reuters

Pro-Trump social media app hacked on launch day as half million sign up

WASHINGTON, July 4 (Reuters) - A social media site launched on Sunday by Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump, was briefly hacked, and more than 500,000 people have registered to use the site, Miller said. GETTR, a Twitter-style platform with posts and trending topics, has...
ElectronicsFox News

These 5 tech tricks will make your life easier

It’s so easy to be drawn into buying the latest and greatest tech. One of my goals is to give you ways to get more out of the tech you already own. Take Amazon Prime. If you signed up to shop this year’s Prime Day sales, don’t miss out on all the perks that come with your membership. Tap or click for my favorite hidden Prime benefits, including free, unlimited full-resolution photo storage and 5 GB video storage.