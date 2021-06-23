OneDrive for Web Gains Image Editing Tools, Coming to iOS App Soon

The technological developments of recent decades have ushered in the era of the digital world. Regardless of our occupation, education, interests, or lifestyle, technology has become an intrinsic part of our lives. With more and more of us working and studying from home, ensuring that our digital workspaces are organized is critical to boosting productivity and enhancing performance. The truth is that it is often underestimated how a mismanaged and cluttered digital workspace can slow you down. It can be frustrating and stressful, especially when you struggle to retrieve the files you need.