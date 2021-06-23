Cancel
OneDrive for Web Gains Image Editing Tools, Coming to iOS App Soon

By Tim Hardwick
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOneDrive users can now edit pictures after they've uploaded them to the cloud storage service, thanks to the addition of basic photo editing features announced this week by Microsoft. Similar to tools found in Google Photos, the new features include standard cropping options with built-in presets for images to be...

#Onedrive#Web App#Ios App#Photo Editing#Onedrive#Google Photos#Jpeg#Png#Android#Ios
