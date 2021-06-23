Cancel
Stocks

26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 11 days ago
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 39% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Tuesday. The company reported a narrower FY21 loss.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) rose 24.8% to $1.31 in pre-market trading following report of an insider buy of 100,000 shares at $1.06 per share.
  • Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: TENX) rose 16.8% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after Stuart Rich disclosed a 16.84% active stake In the company.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc.. (NASDAQ: ALZN) shares rose 16.1% to $9.75 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Tuesday.
  • Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) shares rose 11.9% to $27.18 in pre-market trading. The Canadian Senate has passed Bill C-218 approving single event sports betting in the country.
  • Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares rose 11.4% to $1.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 10.8% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported collaboration agreement with FHI Clinical to conduct a Phase 2 Clinical Trial for treating hospitalized severe COVID-19 Patients with intranasal foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) rose 10.4% to $3.43 in pre-market trading after dropping over 11% on Tuesday.
  • Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) rose 10% to $14.51 in pre-market trading. Loop Industries announced plans to form a strategic partnership with SK global chemical Co. Ltd to bring sustainable and circular plastics to the Asian market.
  • Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) shares rose 8.6% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after surging over 5% on Tuesday.
  • BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) rose 7.1% to $2.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) rose 7% to $4.28 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Tuesday.
  • Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) shares rose 6.7% to $3.58 in pre-market trading. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Flora Growth with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6.
  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 5.6% to $2.63 in pre-market trading. Boxlight will rejoin Russell Microcap Index, effective June 28.
  • XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) rose 5.2% to $42.05 in pre-market trading after Reuters reported that the company received approval to list on Hong Kong Exchange.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) fell 29% to $6.94 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed initial data from ongoing Phase 2a study of GEM103 in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
  • Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 17.3% to $5.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares at $5.00 per share.
  • Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELF) fell 13.3% to $5.18 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $6.0 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
  • Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) shares fell 10.9% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Tempest Therapeutics and Millendo Therapeutics reported approval of merger.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) shares fell 10.7% to $14.51 in pre-market trading. Alfi shares jumped over 108% on Tuesday following exclusive Benzinga reporting the company will buyback up to $2 million of its stock.
  • AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) shares fell 9% to $20.10 in pre-market trading after declining around 3% on Tuesday.
  • Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) fell 8.7% to $6.40 in pre-market trading. Torchlight Energy Resources shares dipped around 30% on Tuesday after the company announced an amendment to its At-The-Market offering deal with Roth Capital. The offering was raised from $100 million to $250 million.
  • MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC) fell 8.2% to $7.05 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Tuesday.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) fell 6.9% to $3.93 in pre-market trading after jumping over 18% on Tuesday. The company recently announced LOI to acquire Stateside.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 6.7% to $2.92 in pre-market trading. Adial Pharmaceuticals gained 9% on Tuesday after the company announced plans to enter genetic testing market following allowance of U.S. patent for genetic diagnostic test.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) fell 5.3% to $20.37 in pre-market trading. Full Truck Alliance shares surged 13% on Tuesday after the company priced 82.5 million American depositary shares (ADS) at $19 per ADS in its initial public offering. One ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.
