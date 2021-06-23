26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

XPEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.